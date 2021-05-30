Ogwumike scores 21 as Sparks rally, beat Sky 92-89 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and nine rebounds and the L.A. Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime. Erica Wheeler had 17 points, seven assists and three steals and Amanda Zahui B added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Sparks. Wheeler and Ogwumike made back-to-back layups before Coffey hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Sparks the lead for good at 80-75 with 2:03 left. Courtney Vandersloot had a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Chicago (2-4).