More than half of Illinois adults fully vaccinated for COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — More than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health says about 67% of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose. The number of coronavirus cases has been declining in the state. Health officials on Sunday reported 602 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 1.7%. State officials are making vaccines available to Memorial Day weekend travelers throughout the state, including a vaccine clinic at Union Station in Chicago.