Leftist-green candidate elected mayor of Croatia’s capital

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The candidate of a leftist-green coalition has easily won election as mayor of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, marking a major blow to the governing conservatives in the European Union country. Preliminary results of Sunday’s runoff election in Zagreb gave Tomislav Tomasevic around 65% of the ballots, while right-wing candidate Miroslav Skoro won around 34%. Analysts say the results show people are fed up with traditional parties that have long dominated the political scene. Runoff votes also were held in several other cities and towns throughout Croatia.