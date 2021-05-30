Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician

ROME (AP) — The three suspects in Italy’s cable car disaster have left prison after a judge indicated that for now, most of the blame fell on the service technician who intentionally disabled the car’s brake because it kept locking spontaneously. Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici let the technician leave but kept him under house arrest. She said there wasn’t sufficient evidence suggesting the other two suspects — the owner of the Mottarone cable car company or the maintenance chief — knew the technician had deactivated the brake. Fourteen people were killed May 23 when the funicular’s lead cable snapped and the cable car’s emergency brake failed. The lone survivor, a 5-year-old boy, remains hospitalized.