Indianapolis 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 has welcomed back 135,000 fans, the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago. The number represents 40% of the speedway’s capacity and was agreed upon by health officials. Fans came early and were ready to party. Most had no concerns about COVID-19. A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August. This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere.