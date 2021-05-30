Illinois trailer licensing fee could be reduced to $36

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- House lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that could finally reduce trailer fees.

Members hoped to bring the current $118 fee back down to $18. However, Democrats and Republicans had to reach a compromise.

“I think this is long, long overdue as a correction,” said Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville). “I wish it was down to $18, but we can’t get everything we want in this building. This shows that we can sometimes find an agreement even if it’s not perfect.”

The fee could now drop to $36 annually. There’s also a one-time $5 title fee. Sponsor Marcus Evans (D-Chicago) explained this is a bill lawmakers have worked on for a while.

“This bill is all about helping in greatness,” said Evans. “I have tears right now. I’m warm inside. Vote yes.”

This plan received bipartisan support as many lawmakers said it was the third biggest issue when people from their districts called for help. Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Collinsville) proposed a similar bill to fix this issue.

“I’m glad that we’re finally looking at this,” said Stuart. “It really did negatively impact my districts and I think it’s a great change.”

Similarly, Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) was also in support of the proposal.

“I am very grateful and the residents of my district are going to be grateful that we are actually lowering taxes on the trailer fees, reducing an opportunity for double taxation,” said Mazzochi.

The bill passed the House unanimously and now heads to the Senate.

“Today ladies and gentlemen, the citizens of the great state of Illinois won,” said Rep. Martin Moylan (D-Des Plaines). “Now, I can take my little snowmobile and my little trailer and drive down the highway for a reasonable price.”