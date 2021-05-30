Illinois secretary of state warns against email, text scams

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning state residents to be on the lookout for email and text scams claiming to be from his office. He says in some cases scammers copy website logos from his office to appear official. He is urging Illinoisans not to click on any links or provide any information. He says his office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text or email. White says to delete the messages and to keep software current.