Government, Taliban blame each other for shell that kills 7

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police spokesman says a mortar shell has hit a wedding ceremony in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people, mostly children, and wounding at least four others. The Kapisa provincial police spokesman said Sunday that Taliban insurgents attacked a government security checkpoint in the district of Tagab and one of their mortar shells hit a civilian house. He said the attack happened the night before. But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet accused police of firing several mortar shells toward the civilian house, causing the casualties. Both the Taliban and government forces routinely blame each other for attacks.