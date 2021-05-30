Dairy Depot set to open this summer with new owners

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Stateline favorite will return this summer under new ownership.

Robert and Diana Witt will operate Dairy Depot this year and beyond. The two bought the long-running ice cream parlor because they remember having great times with their family over the years at the beloved spot.

The Witts say not much will change at Dairy Depot, especially over the next year. Instead, they want to focus on bringing back the same memorable experience that families in the Stateline have enjoyed there since 1984.

"This year, we're going to keep it the same," Robert Witt said. "We know that people liked what they did here and we just want to make sure we do the process as good as the Elliots, and that's our primary focus."

The Elliot family owned and operated Dairy Depot since it opened in 1984, but announced they would sell the business last month.

The Witts say a ribbon cutting date will be announced soon and that people can expect the Dairy Depot season to start in late June or early July.