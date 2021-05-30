Copa America has no host: Argentina dropped due to COVID

SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa America is without a host country after South American soccer body CONMEBOL ruled Argentina out as organizer of the tournament. The decision came two weeks before kickoff amid a rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. CONMEBOL said it is analyzing the offer of other nations to host the competition. Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10. Colombia was dropped as a tournament co-host on May 20 amid a wave of protests against President Iván Duque.