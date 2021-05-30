Jin takes 2-shot lead into NCAA men’s final after 69

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin shot a steady 1-under 69 to take a two-shot lead into the final day of individual stroke play in the NCAA men’s championship. The freshman led by three after a 65 on Saturday and followed with another day of crisp iron play to reach 9 under at Grayhawk Golf Club’s difficult Raptor Course. Clemson senior Turk Pettit is at 7 under after shooting 68 on another hot day in the desert. Wake Forest’s Parker Gilliam had the low round of the day with a bogey-free 64 on the par-70 course and is tied with Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins at 5 under. Jin and teammate Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra’s 68 helped Oklahoma State reach 12 under, 13 shots ahead of rival Oklahoma in the team competition.