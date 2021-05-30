Car and motorcycle enthusiasts enjoy bi-annual swap meet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Bi-annual Walneck's Motorcycle Swap Meet came to the Winnebago County Fairgrounds Sunday Afternoon.

Buzz and Pixie Walneck started "The Walneck's Classic Trader Magazine" in 1978 and have since been putting on motorcycle swap meets just like the one Sunday.

The Walneck's Swap Meets also tour the midwest making stops in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Now a family business, Buzz and Pixie's son and wife, brother-in-law and even a close friend all help out putting these swap meets on.

"What we look for is people to have the freedom to bring in a lot of stuff," Buzz Walneck said.

"There's no categories."

Bikes ranging from Antique, Classic and American to British, Modern and Dirt bikes are all featured as well as T-shirts, jewelry and motorcycle parts.

The Walneck's charge vendors a fee for a space, however there is a special policy regarding the space.

"It's fourty dollars," Walneck said.

"How big are the spaces? As big as you want, there's no limitation on the amount of room you can have."

The Bi-annual swap meet returns to the Winnebago County Fairgounds on July 25th from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Admission to the event is eight dollars but anyone 14 years old or younger are free.