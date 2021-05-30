Bikers Memorial Day ride raises money for local children’s hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sun was out and engine's were revving as the Steel Pigs Motorcycle Club held their annual SPMC Memorial Day ride Saturday.

The club hosts events like Saturday's "When The Pigs Fly" ride in order to raise money for local charities.

"It's to celebrate and honor our veterans and our first responders as well as club members that served and have passed away as well," club President John Eau-Claire said.

The ride concluded with food, drinks and live music at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park.

Proceeds from today's event will benefit the Walter Lawson Children's Home in Loves Park.

The club will also host a much larger event on June 26 called "Pork In The Park," an all-day event where proceeds will also go to the Children's Home.

"These are local and these are local kids that we are working with and we want to help them out," Eau-Claire said.

The "Pork In The Park" event will be held on Saturday, June 26 and will all day, however the ride begins at 10 A.M. starting at Neighbors Bar and Grill at ending at Crazy Times Pub and Grub.