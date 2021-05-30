Baltimore takes 12-game slide into matchup with Chicago

Baltimore Orioles (17-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-20, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last 12 games.

The White Sox are 19-9 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .343 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .419.

The Orioles have gone 11-17 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .385 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-1. Lance Lynn notched his sixth victory and Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Means registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 RBIs and is batting .271.

Freddy Galvis ranks second on the Orioles with 20 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 0-10, .226 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Trey Mancini: (elbow), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.