Australia leader Morrison visits New Zealand leader Ardern

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Growing friction with China and how to reopen borders after the pandemic will be among the topics discussed by the leaders of Australia and New Zealand in their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the tourist resort of Queenstown for an overnight visit Sunday. He is the first major world leader to meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern since both countries shut their borders last year to contain the virus. The neighboring countries opened a quarantine-free travel bubble last month, although a recent outbreak of the virus in Melbourne has prompted New Zealand to suspend quarantine-free travel with Victoria State.