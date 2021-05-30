A year after May 30th, 2020, protestors say progress has been made, but Rockford still has work to do

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five days after George Floyd's death in Minnesota, Rockford saw its first protest in response to police brutality across the country and in the Stateline.

What started off as a peaceful march for several hours turned violent after the protest went to Rockford Police District One.

Protestors threw rocks through windows, drove cars across the RPD lawn and spray painted on signs and buildings. The night ended with police dressed in riot gear using pepper spray, rubber bullets and tear gas to break up the crowd while arresting several people throughout the night.

Lesli Rolf who has become synonymous with the May 30th Alliance, a group formed several weeks after the protest, says that night one year ago still fuels him to keep protesting police violence.

"The 24 hours between coming out here on May 30 and May 31 got me to the place where I'm at now," Rolf said. "I needed answers."

Rolf says the Stateline has seen a few of those answers come to fruition over the past 12 months with Illinois passing a sweeping crime bill as well as Rockford recently approving body worn cameras for all its officers. However, Rolf still believes that the city and its citizens needs to evaluate victims of police violence differently.

"Instead of thinking about what crime they allegedly committed or what things they've done in the past, you see them as human beings," Rolf said. "That's what lets you tap into that empathy."

One of the most drastic differences between May 30th 2020 and this year is how many people are still protesting. Last year, hundreds of people filled the streets of downtown Rockford, but Sunday, less than 25 people came back to Haskell Park. Rolf says that doesn't discourage him and the rest of the May 30th Alliance from pushing forward.

The crowd at Haskell Park was considerable smaller on Sunday than it was on May 30th, 2020

"It wasn't a movement, it was a moment a lot of people were there for," Rolf said. "What has developed from that has been a movement. People stopped their lives for this."

Rolf says The May 30th Alliance will continue their protests around Rockford City Hall and Fridays at City Market.