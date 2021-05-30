1 dead, 2 hurt after crash during police chase in Illinois

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — One man died and two other people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed early Sunday. The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old passenger was thrown from the car in the crash, and he died later at a hospital. The driver tried to flee after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said a backseat passenger had minor injuries.