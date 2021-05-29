UK magnate’s daughter-in-law held in Belize police death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate is in custody in Belize, under investigation in the shooting death of a police superintendent. Police Commissioner Chester C. Williams told 7 News Belize television that Jasmine Hartin initially balked at making a statement, preferring to wait for the presence of her attorney. She was found on a dock near the spot where police Superintendent Henry Jemmoth was found dead early Friday. Williams said that “in the absence of an explanation then she would have to be treated as the killer.” Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party