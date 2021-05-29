Staying dry and getting warmer for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the March-like conditions we saw last week, the holiday weekend has finally brought back some sunshine along with warmer temperatures.

Warmer trend:

After temperatures on Friday were almost twenty degrees colder than the high temperatures we saw today, even warmer temperatures are expected for the rest of this weekend.

Temperatures will finally be back in the 70's starting as early as tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow, high temperatures may reach the lower 70's as we will have plenty of sunshine helping conditions feel all that warmer! As we head into Sunday evening, more cloud cover will begin to work it's way into the Stateline.

By Memorial Day, mostly cloudy skies will dominate for the holiday as those temperatures do not fail to reach the 70's once again. As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will only continue to rise. Upper 70's and even 80's are expected by the end of the week.

The extended forecast is hinting that temperatures may flirt with the 90 degree mark, as those summer-like conditions are headed our way.

Dry for now:

With the help of an area of high pressure that has been sitting over our area, sunny skies will continue for tomorrow as we also stay dry into the first half of the week.

As this area of high pressure begins to move away from home, we can expect more clouds to build in as early as tomorrow night. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day, all while staying dry. Areas to the south and west for Rockford have a slight chance for rain showers, but a majority of this activity will stay south of us.

The next chance for rain comes Wednesday and Thursday.

After the holiday weekend, conditions are expected to stay dry with the first chance of rain to come by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.