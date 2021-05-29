Slowly warming just in time for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As cold, spring like temperatures have left our area, temperatures will warm slowly as we begin the holiday weekend. With dry conditions expected this weekend, next week will bring more chances for rain.

Warming up:

With a frosty end to the work week, temperatures are beginning to bounce back as we hit highs in the upper 60's today. With lots sunshine to kick off the weekend, sunny conditions are expected for Sunday as well. Temperatures will only continue to warm as we'll see lower 70's for tomorrow.

With these sunny skies for the weekend, Memorial Day will feature mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will remain in the lower 70's as we wrap up what will be, a cooler holiday weekend.

Next week will see the return of summer-like temperatures.

The warm up doesn't end there as highs are expected to reach into the upper 70's by mid-week and even into the 80's by Friday. If you have been hoping for warmer weather to return, we will slowly, but surely continue to warm back to summer-like conditions.

Staying Dry:

Conditions remain dry through the weekend, rain chances return by the end of next week.

With the rainy pattern we saw last week, an area of high pressure has pushed away any chances for rain for the holiday weekend.

We can expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of today and for most of Sunday as well. However, as this area of high pressure begins to move away from the Stateline, more cloud cover will be expected for Memorial Day.

There was a slight chance for rain by Monday afternoon. With most recent model runs, any significant rain chances have diminished for Monday. The next chance for rain comes Wednesday afternoon and carries over into Thursday. The end of the week features another chance for rain.