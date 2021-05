SYRACUSE, NY. (WREX) — The Rock Valley College softball team, once again, took care of business on Saturday, beating Corning Community College 8-0, to advance to the NJCAA D3 title game.

Hononegah grad Ashton Melaas picked up her 18th win of the year, throwing a complete game shutout. She struck out five batters, walking only two.

RVC will face Corning again in a rematch in the championship AT 11 a.m.