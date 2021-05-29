Rockford celebrates Vietnam veterans with new memorial

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of people came out to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the Miracle Mile's 4th annual Cruise and Car Show.

The car show also included demonstrations by the Rockford Police Department Color Guard as well as K9 demonstrations.

However, the most notable addition to the yearly event was the new Vietnam Memorial.

The tribute was a two year team effort between Harlem High School and veteran groups across the Stateline.

Mitch Mullins, a member of the 984th Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, was one of the people who spearheaded the project and hopes this will inspire people to think about the men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

"I think of these people all year long," Mullins said. "I lost a lot of buddies over there. People have to realize they would not have these freedoms if these young men and women wouldn't have sacrificed for it."

While Mullins hopes people go out of their way to honor all vets this Memorial Day weekend, he hopes people take extra time to reflect on the people who gave their lives overseas.

"I fought in Vietnam," Mullins said. "I was wounded, but I owe everything I've got to them. I was able to come home and have two daughters and 17 beautiful grandchildren. They didn't."

If you want to see the memorial, it will be in Monday's Memorial Day parade in downtown Rockford.