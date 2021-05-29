Pederson helps Cubs pound Reds 10-2 for 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. It’s the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016. Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss.