More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

KAMLOOPS, British Colombia (AP) — The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. First Nations Chief Rosanne Casimir says the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. And more bodies may remain to be found. An earlier report by a Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed harsh mistreatment inflicted on Indigenous children at the the institutions. It said at least 3,200 children had died amid abuse and neglect, and it said it had reports of at least 51 deaths at the Kamloops school alone between 1915 and 1963.