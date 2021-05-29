Local roundup: Hononegah girls track wins NIC-10, Harlem softball finishes undefeated in conference

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah scored a total of 125 points to win the NIC-10 girls track and field championship. Guilford was behind them in second place with 91 points. Hononegah won five races and relays combined on Friday, to take a strong lead heading into Saturday, where they solidified their lead with a solid showing at field events.

FINAL STANDINGS (TOTAL POINTS):

Hononegah - 125 Guilford - 91 Harlem - 66 Belvidere North - 28 Boylan - 24 Belvidere - 21 Auburn - 16

Harlem softball completed their undefeated conference record, winning by way of the walk-off against Belvidere. Cheyenne Nietz picked up her 18th win, and struck out 13 batters.

In NIC-10 baseball, Boylan beat Harlem 13-3 behind a five-run first inning. Hononegah beat Freeport 11-0, giving Boylan and Hononegah the share of the NIC-10 title.