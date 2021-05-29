Skip to Content

Local roundup: Hononegah girls track wins NIC-10, Harlem softball finishes undefeated in conference

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah scored a total of 125 points to win the NIC-10 girls track and field championship. Guilford was behind them in second place with 91 points. Hononegah won five races and relays combined on Friday, to take a strong lead heading into Saturday, where they solidified their lead with a solid showing at field events.

FINAL STANDINGS (TOTAL POINTS):

  1. Hononegah - 125
  2. Guilford - 91
  3. Harlem - 66
  4. Belvidere North - 28
  5. Boylan - 24
  6. Belvidere - 21
  7. Auburn - 16

Harlem softball completed their undefeated conference record, winning by way of the walk-off against Belvidere. Cheyenne Nietz picked up her 18th win, and struck out 13 batters.

In NIC-10 baseball, Boylan beat Harlem 13-3 behind a five-run first inning. Hononegah beat Freeport 11-0, giving Boylan and Hononegah the share of the NIC-10 title.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

