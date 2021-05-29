Local roundup: Hononegah girls track wins NIC-10, Harlem softball finishes undefeated in conference

Local roundup: Hononegah girls track wins NIC-10, Harlem softball finishes undefeated in conferenceUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah scored a total of 125 points to win the NIC-10 girls track and field championship. Guilford was behind them in second place with 91 points. Hononegah won five races and relays combined on Friday, to take a strong lead heading into Saturday, where they solidified their lead with a solid showing at field events.
FINAL STANDINGS (TOTAL POINTS):
- Hononegah - 125
- Guilford - 91
- Harlem - 66
- Belvidere North - 28
- Boylan - 24
- Belvidere - 21
- Auburn - 16
Harlem softball completed their undefeated conference record, winning by way of the walk-off against Belvidere. Cheyenne Nietz picked up her 18th win, and struck out 13 batters.
In NIC-10 baseball, Boylan beat Harlem 13-3 behind a five-run first inning. Hononegah beat Freeport 11-0, giving Boylan and Hononegah the share of the NIC-10 title.