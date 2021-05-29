Illinois representatives adopt resolution to reopen IDES offices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The House adopted a resolution Saturday demanding the Illinois Department of Employment Security reopen their offices immediately.

Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) explained they reached out to the department countless times in the past asking them to reopen. IDES officials sent them a letter saying they are more productive for Illinois residents when they keep their doors closed.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for this governor, the director of this department to continue to keep these offices closed," said Sosnowski. "The unemployment office needs to open for the residents of the state of Illinois right now."

Still, Democrats were concerned where funding would come from to reopen these buildings. Rep. Lashawn Ford (D-Chicago) noted that Gov. JB Pritzker has asked for funding so the offices can open properly.

"It seems to me that some representatives, regardless to the party that they are affiliated with, think that this state runs just on air," said Ford. "It actually takes money, it actually takes revenue."

However, some Republicans also suggested COVID-19 federal relief dollars could help reopen the offices.

"IDES is a federal program," said Mike Murphy (R-Springfield). "100% of their operations comes from the federal government."

The House adopted the resolution after a unanimous vote.