GOP urging Pritzker to keep promise, veto partisan maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House and Senate Republicans stood outside the governor’s office Saturday demanding Gov. JB Pritzker veto the maps Democrats passed Friday.

GOP members say Democrats drew their own districts and used flawed data instead of waiting for the 2020 Census data. Of course, Pritzker campaigned on a goal for independent redistricting and told voters he would veto any map made by lawmakers, lobbyists, or staff.

Many groups feel the map doesn’t reflect the diversity of Illinois. Still, the governor is expected to sign the maps anyway.

“It is a rejection really of those people, whether it’s minority groups, good government groups, any of those,” said Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods). “It is a rejection of that in favor of one thing and one thing only. And that is partisan advantage for his own party.”

Republicans had large checks on display showing Pritzker previously donated to advocacy groups fighting for redistricting reform. They say Pritzker must follow through on his commitment to veto a partisan map.

GOP members say maps drawn by politicians for politicians will never be the answer to real representation.

“If he believes he that he does transcend politics as usual, it’s time for him to stand up and immediately veto this map. It’s out of our hands,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs). “It is in his lap.”

