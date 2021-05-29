Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&