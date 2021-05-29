Egypt: Suez Canal ship case adjourned for compensation talks

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has adjourned the case of a massive cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is to allow more time for negotiations aiming at resolving a financial dispute between the Suez Canal Authority and the vessel’s owner. The dispute centers on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of Ever Given vessel that ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days in March. The next hearing is scheduled on June 20. The Suez Canal Authority says the vessel’s owner submitted a new offer to resolve the dispute out of court.