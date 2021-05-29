Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrat-drawn legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade are on their way to the governor for action after a contentious day of Republican acrimony and opposition from community groups who say they’ve been ignored and haven’t gotten clear answers about the process. The House voted 71-45 along party lines Friday night to approve new district lines required after each decennial Census. It followed an earlier and similarly partisan Senate vote, 41-18. All eyes are now on Pritzker, who as a candidate for governor in 2018 promised to veto maps drawn by politicians.