Belarusians increasingly cornered after EU cuts air links

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Many people who want to leave Belarus to avoid the growing repression under authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko now find themselves increasingly cornered. The country tightened restrictions at its land borders in December, and now the European Union has moved to ban all flights from Belarus after the diversion of a Ryanair jet to Minsk, where authorities arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard. The land and air restrictions have left those opposition-minded Belarusians with far fewer options to get out of the country.