WHO chief concedes ‘slow’ response to Congo sex abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has acknowledged the U.N. health agency’s response to sexual abuse allegations involving employees who worked in Congo during an Ebola outbreak was “slow.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used the term during closed-door meetings last week following an Associated Press investigation that found senior WHO management knew of multiple cases of alleged sexual misconduct in the African country. WHO’s highest decision-making body has scheduled a roundtable talk for Friday on preventing “sexual exploitation and abuse.” Diplomats, however, have already pressed WHO chief Tedros on the issue. Recordings of the discussions show Tedros tried to allay their worries.