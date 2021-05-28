Transportation secretary to visit closed interstate bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that’s been indefinitely closed after a crack was found in one of its steel beams. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced that Buttigieg will visit Memphis next Thursday to see the bridge spanning the Mississippi River. The bridge spanning the Mississippi River was closed to traffic May 11 after the fracture in a steel beam was found. The bridge visit comes as President Joe Bide is pushing for a major infrastructure package while Senate Republicans want a more modest investment.