Rockford woman receives car seat for daughter with disabilities thanks to Salvation Army donation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chanticia Ferguson had given up on finding something to help safely transport her 9-year-old daughter with disabilities. On Friday, the Salvation Army surprised her with that special car seat. The surprise left Ferguson in tears.

The chair has added movement and safety features. In October, Ferguson and her family were forced into homelessness due to the pandemic. The Salvation Army came to her rescue then too, helping her find a home.

"It's wonderful," says Salvation Army Chaplain Margaret Hill. "This is a real need. Families have many needs but this was something that the family didn't even know was possible."

Mary Sugden

Mary Sugden is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. She joined the team in December 2014 as the evening producer. In 2015 she made the move to evening reporter before joining the 13 Investigates team in May of 2018.

She grew up in Woodstock, Illinois and graduated from Woodstock High School in 2009. Mary graduated with a degree in Journalism and Marketing from Loyola University Chicago in 2013.

