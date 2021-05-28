Rockford woman receives car seat for daughter with disabilities thanks to Salvation Army donation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chanticia Ferguson had given up on finding something to help safely transport her 9-year-old daughter with disabilities. On Friday, the Salvation Army surprised her with that special car seat. The surprise left Ferguson in tears.

The chair has added movement and safety features. In October, Ferguson and her family were forced into homelessness due to the pandemic. The Salvation Army came to her rescue then too, helping her find a home.

"It's wonderful," says Salvation Army Chaplain Margaret Hill. "This is a real need. Families have many needs but this was something that the family didn't even know was possible."