Rockford man sentenced to 70 years in prison for first degree murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man convicted of killing one woman and hurting another is sentenced to 70 years in prison.



Abdon Ochoa Villaneda killed 42-year-old Jennifer Lindsey, and injured another woman, on February 16, 2019 in the 3200 block of 9th Street.



Police then chased Villaneda through Iowa and Missouri.



He is required to spend 50 years in prison for the first degree murder charge and then must serve at least 85% of a 20 year sentence for attempted murder.