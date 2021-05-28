Rockford Christian teacher set to retire after 44 years of service

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 44 years of teaching students in Rockford, a teacher is getting ready for retirement.

"It's not been like a job," said Allen Steely, a Rockford Christian Science Teacher who is retiring. "It's been like an extended family and I've enjoyed the whole time here."

Steely joined Rockford Christian Schools in 1977 when it was still known as Rockford Christian Elementary School. He has since gone on to teach elementary, middle, and high school students. Steely also coached soccer, track and taught enrichment classes for Rockford Christian's Camp Vertical Extreme. On May 28, Rockford Christian recognized Steely during its end of the year luncheon.

"It's joy and sadness," said Steely. "The joy is, as a teacher, you have endless grading, lesson plans, all that thing that's not fun. The time with the kids in class is very enjoyable."

Rockford Christian High School Principal of Curricula and Instruction Peter Held says while the school is sad Steely will no longer be there, they hope to see him in the future.