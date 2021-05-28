Orioles-White Sox rained out, to play doubleheader Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on Friday night was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday, with a first pitch of 1:10 p.m. for the opener. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both will be seven-inning games. The White Sox announced that left-hander Dallas Keuchel — the scheduled starter on Friday — will pitch the opener. Right-hander Lance Lynn will start the second game.