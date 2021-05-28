Memorial Day is first holiday fully vaccinated for some, heading home to see family

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and many people are going home to their families to celebrate the holiday.

Also, for a lot of people it's their first holiday fully-vaccinated. We caught up with travelers to hear their plans this year.

Last year, we stayed put, but this year, many are heading home.

"I think I've been to Ohio, one trip to Ohio, but not a lot of travelling for sure," Dan Hawkins of Minnesota says.

"My plans are to get to Idaho eventually," Austin, Texas native Mark Chapa adds.

The plan for them is to see their families for the first time in awhile.

"[I] just got fully vaccinated a couple weeks ago," Chapa says with a smile.

"Meeting up with the boys and then heading from Ohio back down to Indianapolis for the Indianapolis 500," Matthew Hawkins says of his plans.

But rain stopped Chapa, who is taking his classic 1966 candy apple red Corvette Stingray convertible to Minneapolis before hopping on a flight to go home.

"Headed to family and, as you can see, the roads are way busy right now, lots of big semis on the road right now so it's messy out there," Chapa said on Friday evening.

And with an increase in travel, the Illinois State Police say it'll increase patrols to make sure people are safe on the roadways.

"Even if they're really good drivers, there is an increased chance they could be in a crash," Lt. Heather Hansen of ISP District 16 says.

ISP says, statistically, there are more fatal crashes on holiday weekends, and they're trying to prevent that with specific initiatives.

"This weekend we are placing a special emphasis on seatbelts, distracted driving, speeding, and also alcohol or drug impairment," Lt. Hansen explains.

The goal is to help you get to your destination so you can enjoy the holiday weekend.

Hansen says the majority of crashes over holiday weekends are due to impaired driving. She adds if you're wondering if you're okay to drive, you probably shouldn't be behind the wheel.