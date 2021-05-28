March-like chill leaves quickly this holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We jumped backward 2 months with the weather for the start of the holiday weekend, but we get back to more typical conditions later this weekend. The weather is easy to plan around for now, but rain looms on the horizon next week.

Warming up:

The holiday weekend gradually brings back typical late spring conditions.

Saturday starts out frosty in spots, but quickly warms up from there. In fact, Saturday may be close to 20 degrees warmer than Friday! Look for highs back in the middle to upper 60's. A bright sunny sky hangs overhead, thanks to a large area of high pressure sweeping in. Winds may get a little breezy at times Saturday, with gusts to 20 mph from the northeast.

Sunday is when the weather starts feeling like late spring again. After another morning close to or into the upper 30's, the day warms even quicker. Highs return to the low 70's by Sunday afternoon. The weather should be very comfortable, as we'll have low humidity and light to calm winds. Look for a mostly sunny and dry sky.

Memorial Day adds a little variety. Partly cloudy weather is expected, and a stray shower may be possible in the afternoon. For now, rain chances remain slight, so we likely won't see much for rainfall. Temperatures stay in the low 70's for another day.

After a slightly cool holiday weekend, the weather returns to summer levels just in time for the start of June.

More summer-like next week:

Temperatures warm to the middle 70's next week, placing us right near average again.

After disappearing for a few days, the summer warmth comes back by the end of next week. Temperatures warm to the upper 70's by Tuesday (just in time for June 1st), and hold steady through the week. Scattered showers and storms may be possible between Wednesday and Thursday, which is partly why we don't see anything warmer just yet.

By next Friday, some heat enters the picture. The end of next week may get up to 80 degres, then next weekend currently shows signs of near-90 degree weather. Keep an eye on the 10-day forecast as we may have an early heat wave on the way!