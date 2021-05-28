Man killed after stabbing, shooting 3 French police officers

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say an unidentified assailant stabbed a police officer at her station in western France, then shot two other officers before being killed in a shootout with police. The motive for Friday’s attack in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre is unclear. The national gendarme service said the three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition. It said that after the suspect stabbed the first police officer in her station, he took her gun and fled. French police deployed helicopters, search dogs and more than 200 officers to find the assailant, and closed nearby schools and stores. Two police employees have been killed in France in recent weeks, raising concerns.