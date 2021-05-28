Local roundup: NIC-10 runners brave rain for conference meet, Guilford volleyball knocks off Boylan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Harlem's Hannah Bilodeau won two events Friday afternoon, taking the top spot in the 100 and 400 meter races. Guilford's Michelle Gasmund won the 800 meter, while the Lady Vikings also took the 4x100 relay as Jolena Sites crossed the finish line. Hononegah's Christine Nielsen won the 100-meter hurdles, with teammate Indigo Sterud right behind her.

In boys volleyball, Guilford won a big match over conference rival Boylan, sweeping the Titans in consecutive sets, 25-15 and 25-19.