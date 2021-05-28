Lawmakers have four days to decide future of Byron Nuclear Plant

BYRON (WREX) — The fate of the Byron Nuclear Plant could be decided in the next four days. Lawmakers must pass a bill to give Exelon a loan.

If not, the plant could close by September.

Exelon first announced the plant would close last August due to revenue shortfalls and declining energy prices.

Since then, Exelon has been working with lawmakers to strike a deal to keep the plant open, but so far nothing has been passed, although there are several proposals.

And as the state's deadline to subsidize the plant approaches, lawmakers say they're working hard to reach an agreement, but the end of the legislative session is midnight on Memorial Day.

Thursday is nine months to the day that Exelon shook the Byron area with the announcement of the closure of the nuclear plant.

"I've certainly been beating the drum on behalf of the Byron Nuclear Plant and really the impact that it will have on our regional economy," Republican State Representative Tom Demmer, who represents the Byron area, says.

Lawmakers have a deadline of Monday to pass a bill or ear-mark funds to save the plant, and right now, Demmer says five different proposals are on the table.

But Demmer says he doesn't think any of them will pass as is, and instead he calls those bills "negotiating points."

"We're talking about offering a subsidy to Exelon to continue to operate certain nuclear plants," Demmer explains.

The subsidy is something Demmer is in favor of and the money would be used to buy fuel for the plant.

But Rockford Democratic State Representative Dave Vella points out that if the plant can't buy fuel by the Monday deadline, it wouldn't be economically feasible to keep the Byron Plant open.

Vella, who is a co-sponsor of one of those five bills, is also trying to keep the plant open. But there are two issues.

First, is the idea of giving a loan to Exelon.

"Nobody's interested in giving a blank check bailout to a corporation," Demmer says.

Demmer points to the federal corruption probe involving ComEd, a company owned by Exelon. He says it creates an important question lawmakers must answer.

"What can we do to make sure the ethical problems of the past don't present themselves again?" Demmer says.

The second issue has to do with the price of energy, which is low, meaning there's less profit for energy companies like the Byron Plant.

"How much can we subsidize them to stay open for a little while?" Vella asks, another question lawmakers must decided.

And while lawmakers rush to save the plant, a union representative says they're rallying in Springfield to keep the plant open and save jobs.

Demmer says negotiations are happening every day and changing hour by hour.