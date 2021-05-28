In a punk ‘Cruella,’ dogs play second fiddle to the designs

“Cruella,” the new live-action spin on the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain starring Emma Stone, is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways in 1970s London. Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story. But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.