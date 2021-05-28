Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 9:51 pm
8:37 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Whiteside IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content