Freeport High School wins blood donation competition against Stateline schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For months, high school students in the Stateline went head-to-head to see who could get the most people to donate blood. On Friday, we learned who got the bragging rights.

Freeport High School won the Schools Unite to Save Lives - Blood Donor Challenge with 221 donations. The Rock River Valley Blood Center held the challenge as a way for high schools to be able to donate blood after they were not able to hold blood drives of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say from March 1 to May 28, a total of 35 schools took part in the challenge. There were ultimately 1,908 registered donors.

"Personally, two of the pints in the program were mine and I will admit when I gave on my normal donation days I was recruiting and gathering donations for Freeport High School," said Freeport High School Principal Beth Summers. "I also shamelessly posted it on the sign and added it to a weekly call home so the community knew it was time to show up and give blood."

Here are the final standings for the challenge: