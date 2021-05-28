Feeling like mid-March ahead of Memorial Day warm-up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The late May chill continues for one more day, but Memorial Day weekend provides warmer weather.

Highs Friday feel more reminiscent of late March.

One more cool, rainy day:

Keep the umbrella nearby Friday, as rain chances persist to end another work week. The morning hours feature dry and cloudy skies, but a quickly moving area of precipitation is likely to change that by the second half of the day.

Early Friday morning, this area of showery weather is actually producing snow in northern and central Wisconsin. No snow in the Stateline's forecast, but light rain is by the afternoon. If Friday afternoon plans include a trip to City Market, be sure to grab a poncho or umbrella before heading out.

A chilly City Market forecast is ahead.

As mentioned above, snow is falling in parts of Wisconsin. This is a sign of how chilly temperatures are late in the work week. High temperatures in the Stateline don't climb much above 45° outside of Rockford thanks to a northerly to northeasterly wind. Gusts through the day could again approach 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the upper 30s and lower 40s at times.

As clouds clear Friday night, temperatures take a tumble. Forecast lows Friday night into Saturday morning drop into the 30s. A frost advisory goes into effect for Stephenson County at midnight, lasting until 7 a.m. Saturday. Be sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation before going to bed Friday night. Another frost advisory could be needed Saturday night, as lows again drop into the 30s.

Memorial Day weekend warm-up:

While the end of the work week doesn't necessarily feel like late May, warmer temperatures are right around the corner. Highs Saturday climb over 10° from Friday, with most areas getting into the lower to middle 60s. Even warmer weather is ahead Sunday, with highs getting into the lower 70s.

On top of the warmer temperatures, a bit more sunshine is ahead for the Stateline. Saturday looks to be the sunniest of the two weekend days, with a few more clouds likely by the afternoon Sunday.

Memorial Day weekend provides sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Memorial Day outlook:

By the time Monday rolls around, high temperatures approach the lower 70s. While the "unofficial start" to summer might not feel like pool weather, it looks to be a generally dry holiday. A stray shower is possible, with this potential mainly coming in during the morning hours.