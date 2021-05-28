US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the weekNew
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Investors did not react harshly to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Investors will get additional guidance from Washington later today when President Biden unveils his $6 trillion budget.