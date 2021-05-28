Evacuation lifted for Arizona town impacted by wildfire

BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of residents of a remote Arizona mining town where a wildfire destroyed at least a dozen homes are being allowed to return. Evacuation orders for the community of Bagdad were lifted Friday as the blaze was 50% contained. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says crews will monitor the fire perimeter into the night. The fire started Thursday afternoon in desert hill country about 100 miles west of Phoenix. It grew to 150 acres, prompting officials to issue 570 evacuation notices. An initial investigation indicates that road work may have started the fire but the investigation is ongoing.