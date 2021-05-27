Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips for boaters on the Rock River

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're planning on boating on the Rock River to enjoy the summer sun, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants you to stay safe.

"We want to make sure people use it, but we want it done safely," says Deputy Jeff Schewe.

Schewe says boaters need to respect the river's current and winding layout.

"We have lots of bends that have blind corners when you're approaching those bends and corners make sure you slow down and pay attention to what can be around the corner."

And if you're going to pull someone behind your boat, like a tuber or skiier, Schewe says you should have something onboard.

"Have that orange flag to let other boaters know you're towing someone incase that person falls over and we don't have to worry about that person getting runover."

Of course, on the holiday weekend, many may celebrate with alcohol. Which is why the sheriff's office says you need to have a designated driver.

"We have accidents and they become fatal and tragic," says Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. "If you're intoxicated and having a great time fine, we understand that. But have someone else drive the boat we don't want to see those tragedies out on the river."

While a DUI could mean jail time, other infractions - like speeding through a no wake zone - could bring a $120 fine.

Boats should also have ample lifejackets, at least one for each passenger. Speed limits are 45 mph during the day, at night that drops down to 20 mph on the Rock River. If you're having issues on the water and need the assistance of the Winnebago County Water Patrol call 815-262-1510.