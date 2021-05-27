Winnebago County law enforcement step up traffic patrols after deadly start to year

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — So far this year in 2021, 18 people have lost their lives to traffic crashes in Winnebago County, surpassing the number of lives lost for the entire year of 2020, which was 15.

This troubling statistic prompted an announcement from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office about increase patrols from law enforcement over the Memorial Day weekend.

"Too often we in this community can become desensitized to this type of news but these 18 crashes resulted in the loss of 18 lives," States Attorney J Hanley said.

Thirteen of the people killed, died in crashes in Rockford. The other five died in crashes in the county outside of Rockford. The state's attorney's office said there have been at least three deadly hit and runs since the start of the year. State's Attorney J Hanley said his office is seeing more charges of fleeing an officer.

The Illinois State Police will hold a "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign this weekend, with extra troopers on local highways looking for people who violate seatbelt laws, drive distracted, or under the influence."

"We hope to keep everyone safe with voluntary compliance of these laws," Illinois State Police Lt. Heather Hanson said.

Among other law enforcement agencies participating in stepped up patrols are the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Rockford Police and Loves Park Police.